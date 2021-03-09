(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reversed its ban on recommending or signing contracts with consultants who had previously worked to unseat an incumbent Democrat.

Progressive Democrats had railed against the policy as soon as the committee’s informal practice was codified less than two years ago. The move came shortly after several newcomers, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, ousted sitting Democrats in the 2018 election.

“This policy change means that the only criteria for a vendor to be listed in the directory are our standards for fair business practices related to use of organized labor, critical diversity and inclusion standards, and other minimum qualifications,” DCCC spokesperson Chris Taylor said in a statement.

Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, said the move wasn’t “a favor to progressives.”

Citing a need for “deep community engagement,” Green said, “Democrats will need this prowess up and down the ballot in 2022.“

