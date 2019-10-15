(Bloomberg) -- The leading Democratic presidential candidates found a unifying issue at the start of their first debate -- that President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office.

“Sometimes there are issues that are bigger than politics and I think that is the case,” Elizabeth Warren said. “This man will not be able to break the law over and over without consequences” and moving ahead on impeachment is “about the next president and the next president and the next president” and the future of the country.

Warren was the first of the dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls who gathered on stage Tuesday at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, who defended efforts to investigate Trump and remove him from office.

Reminding voters of her past as a prosecutor, Kamala Harris said she sees the process moving quickly. “I know a confession when I see it, she said.

Joe Biden said congressional Democrats “have no choice but to move” on impeachment given Trump’s efforts to stonewall investigations into him.

He defended his son’s judgment in working for a Ukrainian energy company, but declined to say why he would avoid similar arrangements as president if they weren’t a problem as vice president.

“Look, my son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. I carried out the policy of the United States government in rooting out corruption in Ukraine. That’s what we should be focusing on,” Biden said.

Hunter Biden, the former vice president’s 49-year-old son, acknowledged making a mistake in working for Burisma Holdings earlier Tuesday. Joe Biden said he had nothing more to add.

“My son’s statement speaks for itself. I did my job. I never discussed a single thing with my son when it came to Ukraine.

From the outset, the fourth Democratic debate was a departure from the three earlier contests, which started with policy arguments over health insurance and immigration.

The root of the impeachment inquiry -- Trump’s efforts to investigate Biden’s son Hunter’s business dealings -- underscored how much the backdrop of the election has changed since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched the inquiry into Trump last month. Three House committees are investigating whether the president withheld aid to Ukraine as leverage to get the country’s government to investigate Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden was a board member of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings and partner in a Chinese venture capital fund. He has since divorced himself from both concerns.

Trump has alleged a conflict of interest, but there’s no evidence that Joe Biden took any official action to benefit his son’s business interests.

The debate could be the last gasp for some of the 12 candidates on stage -- the largest lineup ever.

It’s the first since Warren’s rise in polls vaulted her into a tie with Biden atop the Democratic field. That puts her, for the moment, in the position of standard-bearer for the progressive wing of the party over Bernie Sanders, the Vermont senator and the Democrats’ runner-up in 2016.

For Sanders, the debate is his first public appearance since a heart attack on Oct. 1 forced him off the campaign trail. The 79-year-old Vermont senator has since struggled to demonstrate that he can campaign as vigorously as he did in 2016.

