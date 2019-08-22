(Bloomberg) -- Italian President Sergio Mattarella is meeting with the country’s main political leaders on Thursday in a bid to either carve out a viable governing coalition or pave the way for early elections. The Democrats and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, long antagonists, are in talks to form an alliance, and Mattarella has indicated he could give them a couple extra days to iron out a deal. If those negotiations fail, the hard-line League leader Matteo Salvini, who is currently leading in the polls, would be in prime position to take control of the government.

Key Developments:

Mattarella meets with key party leaders on Thursday from the Democratic party, Forza Italia, the League and Five Star

Prospects for a coalition improved after smaller parties and independent lawmakers said they’re opposed to a snap ballot

The Italian president has given the Democrats and Five Star a Monday deadline to stitch up an alliance

Italian bonds rose on the prospect new elections would be avoided

Democratic Chief Says Available to Form Govt (11:55 a.m.)

Leader of the Democratic Party Nicola Zingaretti told Italian President Sergio Mattarella that he’s available to form a new government, but won’t do so “at any cost,” according to remarks he made to reporters after meeting with the head of state.

Building a new majority “for us isn’t an easy choice because of the heavy past that the outgoing government left and because of the distance between us and Five Star,” he said. But we’re “concerned” by the current situation.

Earlier:

