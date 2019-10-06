(Bloomberg) -- Foreign-born residents reached 13.7% of the U.S. population in 2018, the highest percentage in over a century, and are most numerous in Congressional districts held by Democrats, a new study shows.

The American Community Survey said a record 44.7 million people in the U.S. were born in other countries, split almost equally between naturalized citizens and non-citizens.

While some may argue how much Miles’s Law -- the concept that “where you stand depends on where you sit” -- applies to U.S. politics, it seems to have bearing on party leaning overlaid with the concentration of immigrants.

When broken down by Congressional districts, Republican-held seats had 7.1% foreign-born population, on average, while those that sent Democrats to Washington had an average of 19.1%, according to the survey, which is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The bifurcated nature of congressional seats can be seen in the populations represented by some of the better-known House members, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, and Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio.

The study shows that the foreign-born population was 46% in Ocasio-Cortez’s district in New York City’s Bronx and Queens, while immigrants comprised only 2% of Jordan’s district in suburban and rural areas southwest of Cleveland.

