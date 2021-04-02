(Bloomberg) -- Democratic governors from seven states, including New York, New Jersey and California, sent a letter on Friday to President Joe Biden urging him to remove the cap on state and local tax deductions enacted by Donald Trump.

The governors said the $10,000 limitation on state and local tax, or SALT, deductions “disproportionately” targeted Democratic-run states. “We must go further and undo the cap placed on State and Local Tax deductions by the Trump Administration through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017,” the letter said.

The letter was signed by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Hawaii Governor David Ige, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

The SALT cap is a prime focus for several Democrats in Congress, who have said they won’t support any of Biden’s tax hikes to fund his infrastructure proposal unless the plan includes a repeal of the cap.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday signaled support for a move to put a repeal of the cap in the infrastructure and social-spending program. She called the deduction limit enacted by Trump “devastating” to taxpayers in her home state of California.

The administration has been cool to the idea of including a SALT-limit repeal in the bill, which would add to the deficit.

“If Democrats want to propose a way to eliminate SALT -- which is not a revenue raiser, as you know, it would cost more money -- and they want to propose a way to pay for it, and they want to put that forward, we’re happy to hear their ideas,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Thursday.

