(Bloomberg) -- A Democratic advocacy group is targeting 10 House Republicans over the looming government shutdown with negative TV ads, even as Democrats aim to persuade some to work with them to avert it.

Courage for America, a “dark money” group that isn’t required to disclose its donors, started airing ads in local markets Thursday that features a clip of Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene saying a shutdown is “no threat” and calls the targeted members “MAGA extremists,” co-opting a phrase favored by Donald Trump supporters.

“A government shutdown looms,” a narrator says. “MAGA extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Scott Perry have taken control.”

The ads are aimed at both conservative firebrands such as Representatives Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz and members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which has put together a plan to avert a shutdown, including Representatives Marc Molinaro and Anthony D’Esposito. Another target, Representative Mike Garcia, is from a district that Joe Biden won by 12 points in 2020 and is seen as particularly vulnerable.

So far, Courage for America has spent only a few thousand dollars on the ads. It previously ran ads against House Republicans on the fight over the debt limit.

