(Bloomberg) -- United States Steel Corp. is seeking a foreign investment review from President Joe Biden’s administration as a condition of its sale to Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp, in an effort to get ahead of bipartisan calls from lawmakers for the deal to be killed.

The sale of US Steel is subject to conditions including “the receipt of approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States,” the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Nippon Steel has agreed to take all steps “to obtain the CFIUS approval.”

But the review process will be politically fraught.

Three Democrats from Pennsylvania - home to US Steel and a crucial swing state for Biden, who was also born there — are calling on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, whose department leads CFIUS, to use the review to cancel the deal.

“CFIUS should block the acquisition of US Steel by a foreign company, especially since there were bids made by American companies that would not trigger our expressed security concerns,” Senator Bob Casey, Senator John Fetterman and Representative Chris Deluzio wrote. “Steel is essential to our national security, and we believe that the United States’ marquee steel company should remain under American ownership.”

Pittsburgh-based US Steel announced Monday that it would be taken over by Nippon Steel after an offer of $14.1 billion that exceeded analysts’ expectations. The company had not been considered a frontrunner for the sale.

Shares of US Steel were down 0.7% to $48.05 at 1:00 p.m. in New York, which is still trading at about a 13% discount to the $55 per-share offer Nippon Steel made Monday to buy the company — reflecting some concern among investors that the deal may not proceed. A spokeswoman for US Steel didn’t provide any additional comment. The Treasury Department declined comment.

“There will probably be some sort of review, regulatory review,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday, declining further comment.

CFIUS is an opaque, multi-agency body that reviews foreign acquisitions with national security implications, typically by an adversarial nation. The referral to review the sale to a company from an allied nation like Japan illustrates how the steel industry has become a political battleground, with lawmakers and regulators increasingly treating steel as a strategic industry.

The basis of the Pennsylvania lawmakers’ letter to Yellen is just that: an argument that steel, used ubiquitously in all kinds of infrastructure, vehicles and consumer products, is core to the economic health of the US and thus a national security issue.

Other lawmakers have expressed concern, including over fears that union workers at plants would be impacted. “The president should speak out against the deal as hurting union jobs and direct his administration to review it under the CFIUS process,” added Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat.

Republican lawmakers have made similar calls. CFIUS “can and should block the acquisition of US Steel by NSC, a company whose allegiances clearly lie with a foreign state and whose record in the United States is deeply flawed,” Republican Senators JD Vance, Josh Hawley and Marco Rubio wrote in a letter to Yellen.

Vance hails from Ohio, where Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is facing a re-election race next year that, along with Casey’s, will influence control of the Chamber. Brown is another prominent Democrat who has raised concerns about the sale.

The turmoil will add pressure to Biden as he assesses the deal for an iconic industrial giant. However, the powers of a CFIUS review are extremely unclear in such a case — aiming the panel at an ally would push the limits of national security provisions that have already been stretched to reposition steel as a crucial and closely guarded sector.

“US Steel has a large role in America’s emotional memory. But national security concerns ring hollow with a Japanese buyer,” William Chou, a Japan Chair fellow at the Hudson Institute think tank, said in an email.

Steel has increasingly been treated as a matter of national security. President Donald Trump imposed so-called Section 232 tariffs on national security grounds to prop up the domestic industry, levies that Biden has kept in place.

--With assistance from Daniel Flatley and Jordan Fabian.

