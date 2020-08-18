(Bloomberg) -- The second night of the Democratic National Convention will look to the party’s future with a unique joint keynote address by 17 rising stars, including voting right activist Stacey Abrams and Representative Conor Lamb, a Democrat who won election in a Republican area. Progressive favorite Representative Alexandria Ocasico-Cortez will also get the chance to speak as will nominee Joe Biden’s wife Jill Biden.

The past will not be left behind, however. Former President Bill Clinton will get his turn in the spotlight, too. Here’s a look at the main events, starting at 9 pm New York time, and where to see them:

How to Watch

All major broadcast networks will air an hour of convention coverage each night from 10 to 11 p.m. EST and cable news channels will showcase the full two-hour programs. No cable? No problem. The events will be livestreamed by the DNC at DemConvention.com, and YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku TV.

Tuesday’s Marquee Speakers

Starting at 9 p.m. New York time: Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware.

Major speeches starting at 10 p.m. EST: Clinton and Jill Biden.

The evening will also feature a “keynote address” highlighting 17 up-and-coming Democrats including Abrams; Lamb; Tennessee State Senator Raumesh Akbari; Representative Colin Allred of Texas; Representative Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania; Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela; former Ohio State Representative Kathleen Clyde; Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried; Long Beach, California Mayor Robert Garcia; Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta; South Carolina State Senator Marlon Kimpson; Michigan State Representative Mari Manoogian; Texas State Representative Victoria Neave; Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez; Georgia State Representative Sam Park, New Hampshire State Representative Denny Ruprecht; and Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin.

What to Watch

Tonight is the delegate roll call. Unlike in previous years where state delegations would compete to see who could cheer the loudest as a representative announced their states’ tally, this year’s virtual version will feature Democrats videoconferencing in from all 57 states and territories to formally nominate the former vice president for the top job.

Under the theme “Leadership Matters,” Tuesday is centered on people within the Democratic party who have taken initiative at a time of crisis in the United States.

Yates became a hero for Democrats after she refused to enforce President Donald Trump’s order banning many Muslims from entering the country early in his administration.

Since her election in 2018, Ocasio-Cortez has been a leader of the progressive movement. She was only given 60 seconds to speak which she and her supporters have criticized.

Abrams lost her Georgia gubernatorial election in 2018 to Brian Kemp by a slim margin amid what she said was voter suppression. Abrams has been a voice for increasing access to voting.

Lamb won as a Democrat in a redrawn, deeply Republican, Pennsylvania district. His win has been cast as a model for Democrats to flip seats.

As second lady, Jill Biden was not as prominent of a figure as former first lady Michelle Obama. Tonight is an opportunity to reintroduce her to Americans.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.