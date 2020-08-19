(Bloomberg) -- Kamala Harris, the California senator turned vice presidential candidate, will introduce herself to American voters Wednesday in her first primetime speech since joining the Democratic ticket.

The evening, themed “A More Perfect Union,” focuses on the people who Joe Biden says will help him succeed if elected. Party favorites including former President Barack Obama, 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Elizabeth Warren will all take star turns.

Here’s a look at the main events, starting at 9 p.m. New York time, and where to see them:

How to Watch

All major broadcast networks will air an hour of convention coverage each night from 10 to 11 p.m. EST and cable news channels will showcase the full two-hour programs. No cable? No problem. The events will be livestreamed by the DNC at DemConvention.com, and YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku TV.

Wednesday’s Marquee Speakers

Starting at 9 p.m. New York time: Pelosi, Clinton, Warren, Governor Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and former Representative Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona.

Major speeches starting at 10 p.m.: Obama and finally Harris.

Musician Billie Eilish, who at 18 will be eligible for the first time to vote in a general election, will perform in between the segments.

What to Watch

The speaker lineup is filled with people who Biden says will assist him in rebuilding the nation hit by an economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

Warren was on Biden’s short list to be vice president. The senator, who also sought the presidency in the 2020 primary, has served as his policy adviser since dropping out and is a favorite of liberals pushing Biden to appoint progressives to his Cabinet. She will be tasked with motivating disappointed supporters to vote for Biden.

Giffords was shot in the head while meeting with constituents in 2011 and has since become a gun safety advocate. Her husband, Mark Kelly, is running one of the most-watched races for U.S. Senate, where he is leading against incumbent Senator Martha McSally.

Expect Harris to highlight her personal story. The child of immigrants, she is the first Black woman and first Indian-American to be on a major party ticket. She attended prestigious Howard University, the historically Black college she credits with launching her into public service.

The night will also mark a passing of the torch. Clinton, the 2016 nominee, will speak, as will Obama, who will have the chance to reminisce on the eight years he was Biden’s boss in the White House.

