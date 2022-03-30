(Bloomberg) -- Leaders of the Democratic Party’s progressive and centrist wings in Congress are set to meet with President Joe Biden and administration officials Wednesday to press for action on their priorities for the rest of the year leading up to November’s midterm election.

Representative Pramila Jayapal and other leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus are heading to the White House with a list of requests for Biden to take executive actions on parts of their agenda that have stalled in the House and Senate. Those include action on climate change, lowering prescription drug costs, canceling student debt and immigration reform, according to people familiar with the matter.

Separately, a group of moderate Democrats that form the New Democrat Coalition will meet with Biden aides to discuss their policy priorities and Democratic strategy ahead of the midterms, according to the group’s spokesperson. New Democrat Coalition Chair Suzan DelBene and Vice Chairs Scott Peters, Ami Bera, Sharice Davids and Annie Kuster are scheduled to attend.

The meetings primarily will be with White House staff, but Biden plans to drop by both, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The meeting comes as Democrats are forming a campaign agenda for November’s congressional elections. They face a steep challenge in defending their narrow control of the House and Senate against Republicans, who have historical trends and Biden’s low approval ratings on their side.

The Progressive Caucus has urged Biden to go it alone to achieve their priorities that have been thwarted by opposition from centrist Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

The New Democrat Coalition has said it supports executive actions that have strong consensus within the party, but wants to focus on legislation that can pass on a bipartisan basis, such as bills in the House and Senate aimed at sparking investments in technology and innovation and potential measures to lower energy prices or enhance public safety.

The group is also pushing for progress on a reconfigured version of Biden’s economic agenda that would focus mostly on mitigating climate change, cutting costs for consumers and reducing the deficit. This is similar to the idea for a package Manchin has said he would support after he walked away from Biden’s original plan, known as Build Back Better, in December.

Progressives have signaled they are willing to negotiate on an even smaller package that would be able to pass the Senate.

