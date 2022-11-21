(Bloomberg) -- A trio of Democratic senators urged the Justice Department to unwind the 2010 merger of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. and Ticketmaster after the botched launch of Taylor Swift concert ticket sales last week.

“If the investigation reveals that Live Nation has continued to abuse its dominant market position notwithstanding two prior consent decrees, we urge the department to consider unwinding the Ticketmaster-Live Nation merger and breaking up the company,” the senators said in a letter to the department on Monday.

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who leads the Senate Judiciary antitrust subcommittee, signed the letter along with Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, chair of a Commerce panel focused on consumer protection, and Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

Klobuchar said she plans for her panel to hold a hearing on antitrust concerns related to Ticketmaster.

The Justice Department’s antitrust division is investigating Live Nation over concerns the Ticketmaster unit is abusing its power over the live music industry. The company is also subject to court-ordered monitoring imposed in 2019 in response to previous antitrust complaints.

“Recent reports from consumers about skyrocketing fees and poor purchasing experiences on Live Nation’s platforms, the platform’s failure during the ticket presale for Taylor Swift’s tour, and the abrupt cancellation of the public sale of that tour suggest that the department’s past enforcement efforts have failed to protect competition,” the senators wrote.

LiveNation did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday night.

