(Bloomberg) -- House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney has asked the National Archives to determine if former President Donald Trump likely has any presidential records other than those already turned over or seized by authorities from his Florida club.

“The Committee is concerned that, given this pattern of conduct, Mr. Trump may continue to retain presidential records at non-secure locations, including classified material that could endanger our nation’s security and other important records documenting Mr. Trump’s activities at the White House,” Maloney wrote in a letter to acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall.

Maloney asked the archives to identify any presidential records the agency “has reason to believe may still be outside of the agency’s custody and control” by Sept. 27. Maloney also asked that the agency request written certification from Trump that he has surrendered all presidential records and classified materials and that he has not made copies or given the materials to anyone but the archives.

In August, a team of FBI agents searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, seizing some two dozen boxes of documents Trump had not returned to the National Archives and Records Administration after months of negotiations. Those boxes contained highly classified material, including some marked with the highest rating, TS/SCI, or “Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information.”

