(Bloomberg) -- Two top Senate Democrats are asking Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service watchdogs to investigate whether there has been political interference in audits of President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, asked the inspector generals in charge of the Treasury and IRS to determine if Trump had sought to influence the mandatory audits he undergoes as president or any outstanding audits from before he was elected.

“Not only has Mr. Trump broken decades of precedent by rejecting transparency for the American people and refusing to publicly release his federal income tax returns, but he has also made numerous public statements against IRS audits, both as a presidential candidate and after he was elected,” the lawmakers said in a letter Thursday.

The request comes after the New York Times reported that the billionaire president paid only hundreds of dollars in federal income taxes in recent years. The newspaper’s reporting, based on two decades of Trump’s tax records, showed that he aggressively used deductions to avoid paying taxes, which some lawyers have said could flout tax laws.

The House Ways and Means Committee is currently suing for six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns. That case is unlikely to be resolved before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal has said he needs the tax returns to ensure that the IRS is properly auditing the president. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he won’t release the tax documents because Democrats want to use them to damage the president politically.

