Congressional Democrats are at odds over both the tax and spending sides of a bill to enact the bulk of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said the pandemic will spur longer-term reforms of the Treasury market to ensure there’s sufficient liquidity in a future crisis and that people are aware of it

The Fed is going into battle with a plan ill-suited to the current environment, increasing the risks of a major monetary policy error, says Bill Dudley of Bloomberg Economics

Brazil’s economy chief said the government could seek a “waiver” to the country’s spending cap to fund its new social program, just hours after President Jair Bolsonaro said the extra spending would abide by the fiscal rule

Jens Weidmann’s decision to quit as Bundesbank president offers a unique opportunity to reshape the institution just as a generational shift takes hold in politics with the exit of Chancellor Angela Merkel The European Central Bank will probably start laying the foundations next week for the big decisions to be made in December on asset purchases, according to Bloomberg Economics

U.K. government borrowing was significantly lower than forecast in the first half of the fiscal year but a surge in debt costs sent a warning to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak ahead of his budget next week

IMF says China has policy options to cushion economy’s slowdown

Strong gains in South Korea’s exports this month suggest global demand is holding up despite headwinds from supply chain snags and an energy crunch disrupting Chinese production

