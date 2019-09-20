(Bloomberg) -- The Democrats running for president have tweeted support for striking General Motors Co. workers. They’ve issued statements that unionized workers shouldn’t lose their health care coverage during a contract impasse.

But with two exceptions, the 19 candidates haven’t visited the picket lines -- even though the workers are the exact kind of voters they will need to defeat President Donald Trump in crucial swing states like Michigan in next year’s election.

“Where are these people at?” said Daniel Rider, a 46-year-old worker at GM’s powertrain plant in Romulus, Michigan, who gives $10 a month to a United Auto Workers political action committee. “They want help from the union,” he said as he stood on a picket line in front of the GM headquarters in downtown Detroit. “They come to the union for us to vote for them.”

“Where are they at now when General Motors is putting their foot on our neck?”

Joe Biden was holding a fundraiser in Chicago. Elizabeth Warren was holding a town hall in Iowa City. And Bernie Sanders was holding a rally in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

GM plants and their workers are concentrated in states like Ohio and Michigan — crucial electoral votes to win a presidential election but not on the early primary calendar.

Since 48,000 unionized GM workers walked off the job on Sunday, only two major candidates have joined them on the picket lines. Representative Tim Ryan, whose Ohio district was battered with job losses when GM idled its Lordstown plant last year, has been tweeting from union halls and factories across Ohio and Michigan since Monday.

And Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota took coffee and doughnuts to striking workers at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly on Thursday.

Klobuchar is on a tour of the “Blue Wall” states — Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — that were supposed to ensure Hillary Clinton a victory in 2016 but all went for Trump. Those states all have auto assembly or supplier plants, but do not have early primaries.

“My guess is it’s early and maybe more of a scheduling thing. If it keeps going for five, six, seven, eight, nine days, it might be something to be concerned about,” said Eddie Vale, a Democratic strategist who works for labor unions.

“That being said, if I were advising a presidential campaign,” Vale said, he would rejigger the schedules to make a visit possible. “When there is a an active strike and workers are on the line, you go and support them.”

The irony, Vale said, is that candidates are talking about labor issues more than any time in recent memory.

Health care has become a central issue in the campaign — even to the extent that Biden and Sanders have been in a months-long debate about whose plan is better for unionized workers.

Warren, asked Thursday night in Iowa City if she would support the striking employees in person, said: “I hope I get a chance to but I’ve already joined them online. I’ve already sent my support. And I think that’s what we ought to be doing all across this country. We need to stand with the workers.”

She has promised that she’ll nominate a union leader as Labor secretary, and that a union representative would be present at trade negotiations. Labor conferences have been well-attended. Picket lines, less so.

“I’m surprised there hasn’t been more action, and I’m not sure why not either,” said Laura Bucci, who studies labor unions and politics at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. “Strikes are really hard, and kind words mean something, but a physical presence would mean something more.”

One possible complicating factor, Bucci said, was a corruption investigation swirling around top UAW officials. Even as the union was negotiating a new contract last month, federal agents were executing search warrants on UAW offices and the homes of its president, Gary Jones, and his predecessor.

Trump, too, has largely kept his distance. After reports Tuesday that Trump was actively working to mediate the dispute, the White House denied involvement.

Workers say they’re getting plenty of support from members of Congress and singled out Representatives Debbie Dingell and Rashida Tlaib.

“At the local level, out at the plants, politicians have been showing up left and right,” said Stephanie Carpenter, a 22-year GM worker from Trenton, Michigan. “We’re not playing around, so you -- yeah, you -- better show your faces, you better support us, because come election day, we’ll clean house.”

Carpenter, 44, supported Sanders in 2016 but said she’s still looking at other candidates this year. Asked why more Democrats aren’t on the picket lines, she vented her frustration at Trump.

“Why isn’t Trump here? He’s our president. He wants to be involved. Why isn’t he standing out here on this picket line saying, ‘Make an agreement. Let’s go. Let’s get busy.’” she said.

“I don’t see no Secret Service pulling up anytime soon, do you?“

