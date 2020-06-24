(Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats blocked Republicans’ proposal to overhaul U.S. policing practices, contending the measure is too meager to respond to the surge in protests against police brutality and racial inequities, and leaving Congress at an impasse for now.

The 55-45 vote Wednesday was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation for floor debate. Democrats, who hold 47 of the Senate’s 100 seats, said the bill didn’t do enough to address injustices to minorities, such as making it easier to sue or criminally charge individual police officers for misconduct.

“The Republican bill is an inadequate response to the decades of pain, hardship, and devastation that Black people have and continue to endure as a result of systematic racism and lax policies that fail to hold police accountable for misconduct,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, before the vote.

He called for the Senate Judiciary Committee to work on bipartisan legislation, insisting Republicans’ “take it or leave it” plan would never pass.

The protests and unrest nationwide that unfolded after the May 25 killing of a Black man, George Floyd, while in custody of Minneapolis police have raised pressure on both parties to act. But with the Senate nearing a two-week July recess with another pandemic stimulus measure likely on the table when they return, the partisan standoff risks pushing policing off the agenda until after the November elections.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had said Democrats would have been allowed to offer amendments to the GOP legislation. As it became clear Democrats would succeed in barring debate on it, he said he would leave open the option of reconsidering the matter later this year.

“The reality is nobody thought the first offer from the Republican side was going to the final product that traveled out of the Senate,” McConnell said.

Democrats are making an election-year bet that they will gain the upper hand in negotiations for a bipartisan bill by blocking the Republicans’ measure rather than trying to change it on the Senate floor. But they risk being blamed for standing in the way of progress on addressing racial bias in policing.

The House is expected on Thursday to pass a more stringent policing bill introduced by Democrats in both chambers. Senate Republicans’ bill “is a non-starter,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday on MSNBC.

Schumer earlier pointed to letters of strong opposition to the GOP legislation from the NAACP and the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

The GOP bill’s lead sponsor is Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only African American Republican senator.

Both parties’ proposals seek to boost accountability and training for police officers and would make lynching a federal crime for the first time. Both would establish a federal database to track use-of-force incidents involving state and local police officers, and would withhold some federal funds from those that don’t participate.

But they take different approaches to the use of chokeholds on suspects, no-knock warrants in drug cases, other uses of force, and requirements for police to wear body cameras.

Banning Chokeholds

Democrats want to ban chokeholds, including the type that blocks blood flow to the brain and is believed to have resulted in Floyd’s death. Republicans would withhold some federal funds to states and local governments that don’t ban chokeholds restricting air flow.

A major sticking point is whether to continue protecting police officers from lawsuits. Democrats want to end the judicial doctrine of “qualified immunity,” which shields individual officers from being sued for damages unless they violate a “clearly established” constitutional right. The GOP bill, S. 3985, doesn’t address that issue.

McConnell yesterday defended leaving that out, arguing that boosting officer liability could cause them to hesitate in risky situations and could hamper police department recruiting.

“Imagine if you’re thinking about becoming a police officer and you think you’re going to be personally liable for every fracas you try to break up,” he said.

Republicans in both chambers also are balking at other portions of the Democratic proposal, including its ban on no-knock warrants in drug cases, as was used before the March police killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman in Louisville, Kentucky, who was shot to death by white officers. Some Republicans say officers could be at risk because some drug kingpins are heavily armed.

Both parties also disagree about when adverse information about officers should be entered into a proposed national police misconduct database.

