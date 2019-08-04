(Bloomberg) -- A pair of mass shootings fueled fresh criticism from 2020 Democratic presidential candidates that President Donald Trump is stoking racial tensions for political gain, and new calls for a national leader who’ll heal the divisions.

Democrats -- including Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Cory Booker and Julian Castro -- responded to a mass shooting Saturday in El Paso, Texas, that killed at least 20 people by blaming Trump for encouraging racial animus that led to violence. A separate incident early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, that left the suspected shooter and at least nine others dead shows the need for new gun-control measures and a commander-in-chief who seeks to heal, not exploit, divisions, they said.

“There’s no question that white nationalism is condoned at the highest level of our government,” Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said on “Fox News Sunday.” “This is part of a climate where people who are in the grip of this hateful extremist ideology feel validated and they feel validated from all the way at the top.”

Half Staff

Trump, who’s spending the weekend at his golf club in New Jersey, issued tweets condemning the shootings and offering thoughts and prayers for those affected. The White House issued a proclamation calling the shootings “hateful and cowardly acts” and ordering flags to be flown at half staff. Trump had yet to speak publicly as of early Sunday afternoon.

Democrats have criticized Trump on the campaign trail and in debates last week for verbal attacks on Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and three other freshman lawmakers of color -- which drew chants of “send them back” at a Trump rally in North Carolina last month, echoing the sentiments expressed in a Trump tweet.

Candidates have also taken Trump to task for a multi-day attack on Representative Elijah Cummings, an African-American Democrat from Maryland, and the majority-black city of Baltimore as somewhere “no human being” would want to live.

The shootings in El Paso, where authorities are investigating a possible link to an anti-immigrant document that surfaced online about the time of the killings, and in Dayton, where a gunman in body armor opened fire in a popular nightlife district, are sparking even more pointed criticism of Trump.

Bears Responsibility

Asked on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday whether he is suggesting that Trump bears responsibility for what happened in El Paso, O’Rourke, a former Texas representative and native of the city, said, “I am, because he does.”

“If we just accept this as a natural disaster, just what our fate and our fortune and our future is in this country, we will get more of the same,” O’Rourke said. “So in addition to sensible gun policies -- and we must adopt and sign those into law -- we also need to connect the dots on this hatred and racism that is coming from the highest positions of power in this country.”

Booker, a New Jersey senator and former mayor of Newark, said Trump is “sowing the seeds of hatred” with his comments about minorities and talk about immigrants in terms of “invasions and infestations.”

“We have a president who is responsible, who is not taking that responsibility, and is doing nothing to address the deepening crisis in our country of this kind of violence,” Booker said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

‘Base Instincts’

Kamala Harris told reporters in Las Vegas that Trump needs to be replaced because he uses his words “not for good but to appeal to base instincts.” The senator and former California attorney general also said on CNN that universal background checks and a renewal of the assault weapons ban is needed.

Other candidates are also demanding that Congress enact stricter gun-control measures, and cancel the traditional August recess to work on them.

While the El Paso shooter bears ultimate responsibility for his actions, Trump has chosen to divide people instead of bringing them together as most presidents would, said Castro, the former San Antonio mayor and secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration. Trump’s employing a political strategy he thinks helped him win in 2016 and was evident after he announced his re-election bid in June, Castro said.

“As our national leader, you have a role to play in either fanning the flames of division or trying to bring Americans of different backgrounds together,” Castro said on ABC. “Most presidents have chosen to try and bring people together. This president very early on made a clear choice to divide people for his own political benefit, and these are some of the consequences that we’re seeing of that.”

‘Act of Cowardice’

In a series of tweets, Trump called the El Paso killings “an act of cowardice,” saying there are “no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.” He also asked for blessing for the people of Dayton.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said it’s unfair to blame Trump for the actions of “sick, sick people” and a societal “cancer” that pre-dated the administration. Mulvaney asked whether Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders or Ocasio-Cortez should be blamed for various acts of violence that occurred after their comments.

“The people responsible here are the people who pull the trigger,” Mulvaney said on ABC. “We need to figure out how to create less of those kinds of people as a society and not trying to figure out who gets blamed going into the next election.”

--With assistance from Hailey Waller, Jennifer Epstein and Emma Kinery.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mark Niquette in Columbus at mniquette@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sara Forden at sforden@bloomberg.net, Ros Krasny, Steve Geimann

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.