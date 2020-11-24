(Bloomberg Opinion) -- The U.S. election was exactly three weeks ago, which means that recriminations have been going on for approximately two weeks and six days. On the Democratic side, the finger-pointing is over the unexpected loss of seats in the House and the failure to gain as many as expected in the Senate — but the debate, at least as it relates to the issue of police and race, is missing a crucial perspective from one of their most iconic members.

Moderate Democrats such as Virginia Representative Abigail Spanberger (who won), New York Representative Max Rose (who lost) and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (who wasn’t up for re-election) cite “defund the police” rhetoric as harmful to the cause. Progressives such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blame moderates for lacking the political skills to push back on Republican attacks.

What both sides ignore is that the Democrats’ biggest mistake came not during the fall campaign but on June 24, just a month after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police. That’s the date a Republican-backed police-reform bill died in the Senate.

The Senate bill was offered by Tim Scott, the lone black Republican in the chamber, and failed to include such measures as a ban on chokeholds or so-called no-knock warrants in drug cases. A rival Democratic measure, championed by Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, would have banned both practices and limited qualified immunity for police officers accused of misconduct. The House’s comprehensive package was similar to that of Senate Democrats.

For Democrats, the wise choice would have been to participate in a debate and vote on Scott’s bill — despite it falling short of what they wanted — and then to hash out a compromise with the House’s proposal. Instead, Senate Democrats blocked debate on Scott’s bill. At a moment when the entire world was waiting to see what Congress would do with police reform and criminal justice in the wake of the Floyd atrocity, the answer was … nothing.

The repercussions lasted to November. For all intents and purposes, congressional reform was dead. Had the Senate debated Scott’s bill (which allowed for Democratic-proposed amendments) and the more comprehensive House bill been presented as a compromise, endangered Democrats could have had something positive to run on.

Ironically, this lesson — the importance for elected officials to remain committed but engaged, to keep open the possibility of compromise — is something Democrats would celebrate just a month later, after the death of John Lewis. Lewis, who died in July after serving for more than three decades in Congress, got his start as a student activist in the civil-rights movement of the early 1960s.

In an eye-opening Twitter thread, the historian Angus Johnston delved into Lewis’s role in the August 1963 March on Washington. Focusing on the evolution of Lewis’ speech, Johnson provided a glimpse into the maturity and awareness of a generation of civil-rights leaders whose ages ranged from 23 (Lewis) to 73 (A. Philip Randolph). Martin Luther King was 34.

As originally written, Lewis’ speech was too “hot” for the march. Important allies — in Congress, the White House and in White Christian denominations — insisted it be toned down. Language suggesting that protesters should march “through the heart of Dixie, the way Sherman did” (albeit “non-violently”) was removed. Other passages were tweaked.

As Johnson notes, Lewis was angry at the time. But “he didn’t believe the speech had been fundamentally compromised,” and as time passed he came to recognize it — less than seven minutes long — for the achievement that it is. March organizers were leading a movement, but they were also part of a coalition and had to play an inside and outside game for their mutual goals to be met.

By contrast, the Black Lives Matter movement has no formal national leadership. So the contemporary political class had nobody with which to negotiate specific demands that could be addressed at the federal level. This left a void that the “defund the police” rhetoric awkwardly filled.

Democrats will soon have a chance to re-enter the debate and redefine its terms. With Harris now about to become vice president (and president of the Senate), she should work with Booker and Scott, as well as libertarian-leaning senators such as Rand Paul, to forge a truly bipartisan compromise.

It’s too late to save the dozen or so House Democrats who lost their seats this year. But it might be enough to defuse the defund-the-police issue in 2022 — and making progress on matters of civil rights and criminal justice would be an ideal way to honor the legacy of John Lewis.

