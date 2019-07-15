(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential candidates are clashing over their different visions on immigration, an issue Donald Trump has made a cornerstone of his presidency and re-election campaign.

Contenders like Joe Biden want to pursue a moderate platform with the uncertain goal of winning back swing voters who put Trump in the White House.

Elizabeth Warren and others advocate aggressively pro-immigration ideas that could boost turnout among Latinos and progressives in key states but risk turning off middle-of-the road voters.

This presidential election is likely to present the sharpest contrast in generations between Republicans and Democrats on immigration. A January 2019 survey by Pew Research Center found that 83% of Democrats say “immigrants strengthen our country because of their hard work and talents;” just 38% of Republicans agreed with that statement. In a Gallup poll last month, about one-quarter of respondents cited immigration as the country’s most important problem, a record high since the survey began asking the question in 1993.

Trump ran in 2016 on a dark vision of a country threatened by an invasion of “drug dealers, criminals, rapists” who need to be contained by a wall along the southern border, a theme he repeatedly returned to as a candidate and since becoming president.

The Democratic contenders are united in condemning Trump’s harsh policies such as family separation, child detention and the roundups of undocumented people that were expected to have taken place over the weekend. But they don’t agree on the policies needed to fix an immigration system that many Americans consider broken.

One of the biggest fault lines among Democrats is whether illegal migration should continue to be treated as a criminal offense. Some candidates like Warren, Julian Castro and Kamala Harris are proposing making undocumented crossings a civil violation, an idea backed by Domingo Garcia, the national president of the Latino civil rights group LULAC.

But contenders such as front-runner Biden and Beto O’Rourke reject that proposal, which they consider unnecessary to stop Trump’s family separation. Biden’s immigration plan focuses on rolling back Trump’s policies and pushing ideas with consensus Democratic support like citizenship for young “DREAMers” and bringing them “out of the shadows through fair treatment.”

Health Coverage

Most of the Democrats, including Biden and Bernie Sanders, support guaranteeing health coverage for undocumented people. Latino activists like Garcia consider that a step too far, with the potential of alienating middle-of-the-road voters who might otherwise consider Trump’s policies extreme or inhumane.

“There are millions of suburban Republicans, especially women voters, who are just in horror of seeing a father and daughter floating in a river in the Rio Grande, or seeing kids in cages,” he said. “But they also don’t support just letting people stream across the border.”

Garcia urged Democrats to champion strong border security and closing asylum loopholes used by human traffickers, which the party has not emphasized, in order to avoid being tarred as supporters of “open borders,” a frequent Trump charge against progressives.

Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, discusses immigration on the campaign trail more than her major rivals. She recently vowed to use executive authority to lift obstacles for young undocumented “DREAMers” to apply for citizenship. In Iowa recently, Harris called Trump’s border policy a “crime against humanity.”

“We know the history of our country that was founded by immigrants,” she said at a high-dollar fundraiser Wednesday in Brooklyn. “We will extend our strong arms and say yes, this is still a place where we will give you refuge.”

A person close to Harris said Trump’s harsh policies have dominated the national conversation and she feels the need to push back. But her points of emphasis can shift if she’s the nominee against Trump, the person said, arguing that Harris can blunt accusations of “open borders” by citing to her work dealing with transnational criminal organizations as attorney general of California, a border state.

‘Political Fear’

The party divisions were on display Thursday evening at LULAC’s town hall when Castro, who is vying to be the first Latino president, took on his critics for resisting his plan to eliminate criminal penalties for migration, a policy change that he said would stop Trump or any future president from separating families.

“Vice President Biden is wrong on this. And Congressman O’Rourke is wrong on this,” Castro said, arguing that Democrats shouldn’t base their vision on concerns about how Trump will caricature them. “It makes no sense to make policy based out of fear, political fear.”

John Delaney, a moderate 2020 contender, said he opposes decriminalizing migration and prefers an approach by congressional Democratic leaders to pass a law that bans family separation. The former congressman from Maryland said that decriminalization is bad politics, arguing that it would “play into the president’s hands.”

“Does this in fact create open borders? No, it doesn’t. But it does give the impression that this is where Democrats want to go,” he said.

Biden, who was Barack Obama’s vice president, has faced criticism for defending the actions of the administration, which deported record numbers of people in its early years — before changing course after criticism from the Latino community.

“The first term was terrible. President Obama deserved to be called a deporter-in-chief,” said Garcia. “Biden needs to articulate how his presidency will be different than what we saw in the first Obama-Biden administration.”

While some strategists say Democrats must take cautious positions to win back Obama-to-Trump crossover voters, others argue that boosting Latino and liberal turnout with a bolder message will be enough to win states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Garcia said they can achieve both — as long as they insist on strong border security.

“That’s the winning strategy,” Garcia said. “When you take far-left positions I think you lose. Open borders, or that every immigrant should be allowed in — that’s just a losing proposition all the way around.”

