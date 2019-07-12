(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats are discussing possible changes to the format of a high-profile hearing with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, including a possible one-week delay.

Two House panels were scheduled to hold a pair of two-hour hearings with Mueller on July 17, but members of the large Judiciary Committee were unhappy with the relatively short time frame.

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler was exploring different options to expand the format, according to panel Democrat Hakeem Jeffries. But Mueller’s team has been resistant to the proposed changes, according a person familiar with the matter.

For now, Jeffries and a committee spokesman said the July 17 hearing is still on the schedule and that no agreement on an alternate date has been reached with Mueller.

But Jeffries also said, “Every single member of the House Democratic Caucus and the entire Judiciary Committee should be able to participate in the hearing in some way, shape or form.”

House Intelligence Committee members said their separate July 17 hearing with Mueller is still on too.

The jockeying come ahead of a pivotal encounter with the former FBI director, who was subpoenaed by House Democrats to discuss his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2020 election and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

Some members of the Judiciary Committee had expressed concerns that a two-hour limit would have only allowed about half the 41 members to question the star witness on live TV.

“Our members need to be able to talk to Robert Mueller, if he actually is going to come,” Doug Collins of Georgia, the Judiciary panel’s top Republican, said earlier this week.

Mueller has made clear he has no intention of saying anything beyond the 448-page report he filed in April. In the report, he said he and his team didn’t conclude that those around Trump conspired in Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential campaign but that he couldn’t exonerate Trump on allegations he sought to obstruct the Russia probe.

Democrats on the Judiciary panel plan to divide questioning into four broad topics, with specific members assigned to particular questions. Democrats are hoping that what Mueller has to say will jump-start their stalled investigations. Some are hoping it invigorates calls for the House to open an impeachment inquiry against Trump despite Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s resistance to doing so.

Republicans -- who have said they want to press Mueller on their contention that the Russia probe was tainted early on by anti-Trump bias in the Justice Department and the FBI-- have yet to decide on their strategy, including whether to treat Mueller as a friendly witness or an adversarial one.

