(Bloomberg) -- Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman will return to the US Senate campaign trail next Friday with a rally in Erie, nearly three months after being sidelined by a stroke that resulted in pacemaker surgery and hampered his ability to speak.

Fetterman, the state’s 52-year-old lieutenant governor, suffered the stroke days before the May 17 primary. Since then, the campaign has repeatedly pushed back its timeline for Fetterman to resume actively campaigning, from early June to the end of July.

His campaign noted that Erie County is a county that former President Donald Trump won in 2016 and Joe Biden recaptured for Democrats in the 2020 presidential election.

“Erie County is Pennsylvania’s most important bellwether county. I’ve visited Erie dozens and dozens of times in the past, and I am honored and proud to be returning to the campaign trail here,” Fetterman said in a statement.

His opponent, Republican Mehmet Oz, has tried to capitalize on Fetterman’s absence with a daily “John Fetterman Basement Tracker” that has counted the days since his last public campaign event. The count as of Thursday: 84 days. Just moments before Fetterman’s campaign announcement, Oz launched a new website tracking Fetterman’s then non-existent schedule.

Fetterman conducted three in-person fundraisers last month. In his only press interview since the stroke, he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he sometimes struggles with hearing and occasionally slurs words together but that he’s working with a speech therapist.

The race to succeed retiring Republican US Senator Pat Toomey represents one of Democrats’ best chances of picking up a seat in their effort to maintain control of the 50-50 Senate, which is now in Democratic hands only with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

