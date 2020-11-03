(Bloomberg) -- Former Governor John Hickenlooper defeated Republican incumbent Cory Gardner in the Colorado Senate race, Fox and NBC projected.

Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take control of the Senate if Joe Biden wins the presidency, or four if President Donald Trump is re-elected.

Democratic party officials persuaded Hickenlooper to run for Senate after he dropped his presidential bid. Gardner was first elected in 2014 after becoming the first challenger to defeat an incumbent senator in Colorado in 36 years.

