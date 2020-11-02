(Bloomberg) -- In 14 key U.S. Senate elections, six seats are projected to change party control, five to the Democrats and one to the Republicans, according to the Nov. 2 run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight’s prediction model. That would create a 51-49 balance in favor of the Democrats.

Incumbents -- six Republicans and one Democrat -- are projected to win seven of the 14 key races

Five Democrats are forecast to win seats currently held by Republicans: Mark Kelly in Arizona, John Hickenlooper in Colorado, Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Special election, Sara Gideon in Maine and Cal Cunningham in North Carolina

One Republican is forecast to win a seat currently held by a Democrat: Tommy Tuberville in Alabama

Here’s the current state of the key races:

NOTES: The campaign finance data in the table are sourced from reports filed by each campaign committee to theFederal Election Commission and are the latest available. The forecasts in this story come from FiveThirtyEght’s state-level toplines rather than from its national topline. The poll averages are calculated from polls with a completion date during the last 15 days. The winner of the Arizona Senate race assumes the seat for the rest of the 116th Congress.

