(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats have convinced a federal appeals court to rehear an August decision dismissing their lawsuit seeking to compel the testimony of former White House counsel Don McGahn.

It is the second time the case has been granted a so-called “en banc” rehearing by the full panel of the federal appeals court in Washington. An en banc panel in August ruled that Congress has legal standing to sue the executive branch and the judicial branch has authority to resolve such disputes, overturning the decision of a three-judge panel that earlier ruled against Democrats. The case was sent back to the smaller panel, which found a different basis to reject the suit, prompting a fresh request for a rehearing.

The Trump administration has argued that the case should be dismissed because the House has other tools at its disposal to deal with disputes over appropriations or subpoenas, including holding witnesses in contempt, refusing to cooperate with a president’s legislative agenda, shutting down the government and even starting impeachment proceedings.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.