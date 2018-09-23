(Bloomberg) -- Democrats hold a 12 percentage-point edge in congressional preference among registered voters, but enthusiasm among Republicans is starting to pick up six weeks ahead of crucial mid-term elections, a new poll shows.

The national NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey released Sunday said 52 percent of voters say they would prefer a Democratic-controlled Congress, against 40 percent who want Republicans to remain in charge. The lead for Democrats is up from 8 percentage points in August.

Mid-term elections are often seen as referendums on the incumbent president, and the party holding the White House almost always loses seats.

In that vein, a combined 59 percent of voters said they would like to see either a “great deal” or “quite a bit” of change in the direction President Donald Trump has been leading the country. Many said they want Congress to serve as more of a check and balance on Trump.

Americans are “trying to send the signal that they’re not satisfied,” Republican pollster Bill McInturff, who conducted the survey along with Democratic pollsters at Hart Research Associates, said in a release.

Still, Republicans seem more motivated to get to the polls than they have been recently, according to the poll. Among voters thought most likely to vote in the Nov. 6 elections, the edge for Democrats narrowed to eight percentage points, 51 percent to 43 percent, the poll showed. And a large majority of voters -- almost 70 percent -- are satisfied with the economy.

Republicans trailed Democrats among moderates and independents by more than 30 percentage points, and they were down among woman ages 50 and older by almost 20 percentage points. Among voters in competitive congressional districts, Republican support lagged by 12 percentage points, the poll showed.

The survey of 900 voters was conducted Sept. 16-19. It had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points. The margin of error among 594 likely voters was plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to take the House and two to win the Senate in November.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ros Krasny in Washington at rkrasny1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Craig Gordon at cgordon39@bloomberg.net, Mark Niquette

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.