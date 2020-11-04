(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Gary Peters of Michigan won a second term, NBC and ABC projected, beating Republican John James.

Peters and Alabama’s Doug Jones, who lost, were the only Democratic senators up for re-election this year in states that President Donald Trump carried in 2016. Democrats need a net gain of three seats to take control of the Senate if Joe Biden wins the presidency, or four if Trump is re-elected.

