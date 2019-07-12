(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential candidates on Thursday presented their immigration visions to a Hispanic audience, setting out their differences but vowing to undo President Donald Trump’s policies.

The town hall in Milwaukee hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens was attended by former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, and former Representative Beto O’Rourke.

Castro assailed some of his Democratic rivals and defended his proposal to decriminalize migration.

“Vice President Biden is wrong on this. And Congressman O’Rourke is wrong on this,” Castro said, a line that evoked a fiery exchange he had with O’Rourke at the first debate of the 2020 race last month.

O’Rourke made a plea for a more compassionate immigration policy. “Let’s forever after never criminalize another person who comes to this country seeking refuge or asylum at our border,” he said.

Warren, who unveiled an immigration plan Thursday, said Trump’s answer for Americans’ problems is to “blame people who don’t look like you, who don’t sound like you, who don’t play like you, who weren’t born where you were born.”

Here’s What Happened Thursday:

An NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Thursday showed former Vice President Joe Biden still leading the Democratic primary field, though Warren is steadily gaining ground. Biden leads with 26%, and he is followed by Warren with 19%. Senator Kamala Harris and Sanders are tied with 13%. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg pulled in 7%. O’Rourke and entrepreneur Andrew Yang are at 2%. None of the other candidates topped 1%.

In his first major foreign policy speech of the campaign, Biden said Thursday that as president he would restore the U.S.’s global standing and reverse many of Trump’s actions. Biden and his advisers see foreign policy as an area of clear strength for him given his long experience and voters’ understanding of his powerful role in the administration of President Barack Obama. The speech also was a return to more directly taking on Trump after fending off attacks from his Democratic rivals.

