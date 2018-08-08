(Bloomberg) -- Former state legislator Gretchen Whitmer defeated two men for the Democratic nomination for governor of Michigan in a contest that reflected a proxy war within the party.

She was projected by the Associated Press as the victor over progressive Abdul El-Sayed and wealthy entrepreneur Shri Thanedar. The race carried echoes of the bitter 2016 battle between former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Whitmer was endorsed by Emily’s List, a group that backs Democratic women supportive of abortion rights, and dominated the fundraising race. El-Sayed, the runner-up, ran as a progressive who supports single-payer health insurance and won endorsements from Sanders and Democratic rising star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, who ousted a longtime incumbent in a June primary for a U.S. House seat.

Whitmer will face state attorney general Bill Schuette, who won a four-way GOP primary.

In Kansas, Democrat Laura Kelly, a state senator, defeated four men to win the nomination to face Kris Kobach in the general election.

The Republican race remained too close to call early Wednesday. Kobach, a polarizing candidate who is backed by President Donald Trump, was locked in a tight race with incumbent Republican Governor Jeff Colyer for the nomination. With 87 percent of precincts counted, Kobach led by a margin of just 0.3 percent of all ballots cast.

Some Republicans warned that a Kobach victory could cost the party the governor’s race in a state dominated by the GOP. He has attracted national attention for pursuing aggressive laws requiring voter identification and for making unsubstantiated claims about the extent of voter fraud. He’s also a ardent critic of illegal immigration.

Colyer campaign spokesman Kendall Marr said before the vote that the incumbent governor “is the only candidate who can defeat the Democrats.” Colyer was backed by Bob Dole, the former Kansas senator and 1996 GOP presidential nominee, who tweeted that Colyer was the party’s best choice to win in November.

Trump tweeted Monday that Kobach "is a fantastic guy who loves his State and our Country - he will be a GREAT Governor and has my full & total Endorsement!" Kobach served on Trump’s short-lived voter fraud panel that found no evidence for the president’s claim that as many as 3 million votes were illegally cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Colyer assumed the governorship after predecessor Sam Brownback quit earlier this year to become Trump’s religious freedom ambassador.

Michigan voters also were picking their candidates for two House races rated "toss up" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. In the 8th district, Democrat Elissa Slotkin will face Republican Representative Mike Bishop. In the 11th district, the winners in multi-candidate primaries for both parties had yet to be declared for a seat being vacated by the GOP’s David Trott.

Missouri’s U.S. Senate race was officially set when Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill and Republican state Attorney General Josh Hawley won their parties’ nominations, as expected. The state is a top GOP target in the party’s quest to expand its narrow 51-49 majority.

In Washington state, Democrat Maria Cantwell won renomination for a fourth term; she’s the favorite against Republican Susan Hutchison in the liberal state. The state also picked Democrats Lisa Brown and Carolyn Long to face House Republicans Cathy McMorris Rodgers in the 5th district and Jaime Herrera Beutler in the 3rd district, races that Cook rates as GOP-favored but potentially competitive.

In all there were 49 women running in the four states holding primaries on Tuesday, 14 as Republicans and 35 as Democrats.

