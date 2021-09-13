(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats said they will propose a significant change in the $10,000 limit for the federal deduction for state and local taxes, after the Ways and Means Committee didn’t address the tax break in a package of proposals released Monday.

“We continue to work among our colleagues and the Senate to undo the short-sighted capping of SALT by Republicans,” Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal of Massachusetts, New Jersey Representative Bill Pascrell and New York Representative Tom Suozzi said in a statement Monday. “We are committed to enacting a law that will include meaningful SALT relief that is so essential to our middle-class communities, and we are working daily toward that goal.”

