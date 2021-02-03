(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats are moving ahead with a vote to strip QAnon promoter Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee posts even as GOP leaders grapple with what to do about the controversial Georgia Republican.

The No. 2 House Democrat, Steny Hoyer of Maryland, said Wednesday that he’s spoken to GOP leader Kevin McCarthy about possible bipartisan action against Greene, whose incendiary remarks and social media posts have drawn wide criticism.

But Hoyer, in a statement, said “it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Representative Greene from her committee assignments.”

The House Rules Committee plans to vote Wednesday afternoon on a resolution that would oust Greene from the Education and Labor Committee as well as the budget panel. Hoyer said the full House would vote on the measure Thursday.

McCarthy plans to address the issue with House Republicans later in the day during their previously scheduled conference meeting, his office said.

Greene has come under harsh criticism from some fellow Republicans, including Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who said “loony lies and conspiracy theories” are a “cancer” for the party and the country.

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst said Tuesday that Greene “doesn’t represent the party.”

“I don’t want her as the face of our party. I think it’s a great time for us to really talk about what we want to see in the upcoming years and continue to build,” Ernst told reporters. “We don’t need people that are promoting violence or anything like that.”

Greene, who has aligned herself closely with former President Donald Trump, has publicly promoted conspiracies such as QAnon and raisng questions about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the U.S.

Greene has using the criticism to raise money.

“I need all the support I can get so I can defend myself in the public sphere. And I won’t get any help from the Establishment wing of the Republican party,” one mass fundraising email said.

The controversy over Greene is part of a larger struggle within the GOP over the direction of the party with Trump now out of the White House. Some Trump loyalists, such as Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, are also pressing to remove Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney from her position in House Republican leadership over her vote to impeach the former president.

