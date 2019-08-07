(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats are preparing to file a lawsuit as early as Wednesday afternoon to enforce a subpoena for former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress, according to a congressional official familiar with the plans.

The move is significant as an effort to revive congressional investigations of President Donald Trump that have been stymied by the White House refusal to let current and former officials appear. It also comes as a growing number of House Democrats have called for opening impeachment proceedings against Trump, a move resisted so far by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

McGahn, a key witness in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian election interference and potential obstruction of justice by Trump, was subpoenaed in April to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. Even though McGahn left the White House in October, he acquiesced to a White House instruction not to appear under a broad assertion of immunity.

The full House voted to hold McGahn in civil contempt on June 11.

Last month, the Judiciary panel filed suit asking a federal court to force the release of grand jury information from Mueller’s investigation. The suit explicitly cited Congress’s impeachment authority.

