(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray Tuesday to provide Congress with documents from the closed investigation into allegations of hush money paid to women claiming affairs with then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016.

Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wray made no promises to turn over investigation documents, saying that’s “not normally our practice.” Leahy, however, noted the FBI gave Congress hundreds of thousands of documents about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was the only person charged in connection with the payments. Wray said wasn’t “aware of any political pressure” to end the investigation without more prosecutions. Leahy, a Senator from Vermont, had asked whether the decision was made by prosecutors in New York or in Washington.

“I don’t know exactly who made the decision,” Wray said.

Wray said he’d be happy to have his staff follow up with Leahy’s office to see if there are some documents that can be turned over to Congress from the case.

Leahy pushed for an answer within days.

To contact the reporter on this story: Steven T. Dennis in Washington at sdennis17@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kevin Whitelaw at kwhitelaw@bloomberg.net, Anna Edgerton, Joe Sobczyk

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.