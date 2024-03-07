(Bloomberg) -- A pair of House Democrats are investigating SpaceX over claims that Russia is using the company’s Starlink internet terminals in its war against Ukraine.

In a letter to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, Representatives Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Robert Garcia of California pressed the closely held company over whether it had “appropriate guardrails” in place to ensure that Starlink technology wasn’t obtained in violation of sanctions.

“Starlink is an invaluable resource for Ukrainians in their fight against Russia’s brutal and illegitimate invasion,” the lawmakers said in the letter dated March 6. “It is alarming that Russia may be obtaining and using your technology to coordinate attacks against Ukrainian troops.”

The probe heightens the stakes for Elon Musk’s company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., after Ukrainian officials said recently that Russian troops were using illicitly obtained Starlink terminals on the front line. SpaceX provided the technology to Ukraine in the early days of Russia’s invasion, and Starlink has since become vital to Ukraine’s communications infrastructure.

SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk, the company’s chief executive officer, has denied that it sold Starlink terminals to Russia.

Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, and Garcia requested responses by March 20 to a series of questions, including on actions SpaceX has taken to ensure Russia isn’t using its terminals. The letter was reported earlier by the Washington Post.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.