(Bloomberg) -- Democratic leaders jettisoned emergency pandemic response money from a $1.5 trillion government funding bill to quell a revolt within the party and clear the way for a vote on the legislation, which includes $13.6 billion for the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine.

A wide swath of Democrats in the House objected to clawing back about $7 billion state and local aid money from an earlier stimulus bill to offset some of the cost of a $15.6 billion for supplemental pandemic response measures. The offsets were sought by Republicans, whose votes are needed to pass the defense portion of the larger bill.

That revolt by numerous House Democrats had stalled a scheduled Wednesday vote on the long-delayed spending bill.

“It is heartbreaking to remove the COVID funding, and we must continue to fight for urgently needed COVID assistance, but unfortunately that will not be included in this bill,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a memo to House Democrats.

The chaos surrounding the bill is the latest example of intra-party squabbling among Democrats who spent much of the last year battling each other over the size and scope of President Joe Biden’s agenda. It also illustrated again how slim a majority Pelosi has to work with to accomplish even basic tasks. Government funding has been on autopilot since Oct 1 due to a failure to pass spending bills.

Although Democrats won increases in spending for domestic programs in the larger spending bill -- while Republicans got more for defense spending -- the elimination of the pandemic supplemental spending is a blow for the White House.

The Biden administration had originally requested $22.5 billion in extra funds for fighting the pandemic, including new money for testing, anti-viral treatments and improved vaccines in anticipation of a possible new variant and subsequent wave of infections.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned last week that the government’s current supply of monoclonal antibodies will run dry in May and the supply of oral antivirals will be depleted by September. She noted that orders for these drugs must be made months before they’re needed.

The White House also warned that without new funds, the programs to pay providers for giving treating or testing the uninsured for Covid would have to stop later this month.

But Republicans had insisted that some of the money for that should come from unspent aid money delivered to state and local governments as part of an economic rescue package passed last year. About $7 billion was clawed back in the 2,741-page bill, the text of which was released at about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

That drew objections from several Democrats.

“This was a deal cut in the dead of night and dumped on us this morning. That is completely unacceptable,” Democratic Representative Angie Craig of Minnesota said after a meeting in Pelosi’s office.

She said her state will lose $253 million that it already budgeted.

Democratic Representative Pete Aguilar of California said the Biden administration told Democrats they need the Covid funding by May.

“So we have a little bit of time to come back and get this done,” he said.

It will be difficult to pass the Covid measure as a stand-alone bill given Republican opposition in the evenly divided Senate, where most legislation requires 60 votes for passage.

Democrats could try to put the Covid funding into a scaled-back Biden economic agenda bill using a special budget reconciliation procedure that requires only a simple majority. To do so, Democrats would need to overcome intra-party division on the Biden tax, climate and social program bill.

