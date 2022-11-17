(Bloomberg) -- A group of House Democrats is asking party leaders not to attach corporate tax breaks to a year-end tax package compromise with Republicans -- unless extensions for the expanded child tax credit and the earned income tax credit are both included.

Republicans want to reverse a provision requiring businesses to amortize research and development expenses over five years, and instead allow companies to deduct the expenses every year. Some Democrats have also expressed support for the measure.

The letter sent Thursday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is signed by 58 House Democrats, led by Representatives Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Jimmy Gomez of California. The lawmakers said that reversing the provision would result in a “massive” tax break for corporations and lost revenue.

“We should not extend corporate tax breaks unless and until we deliver additional relief for families,” the lawmakers wrote.

Expansions of the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit were included in Democrats’ American Rescue Plan, passed last year, but have since lapsed.

In total, Republicans are currently seeking roughly $50 billion in tax cuts, including a research and development cost provision, reinstating loan interest deductions and renewing the “bonus depreciation” tax break for businesses.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden told reporters Tuesday that he would support some business tax breaks.

Inclusion of both the expanded child tax credit and the earned income tax credit would cost well over $50 billion and likely need to be scaled back to gain enough Republican support to pass the Senate.

In an interview Thursday, Jayapal emphasized the child tax credit’s role in cutting child poverty and the impact it could have for families struggling with rising inflation.

The expanded child tax credit helped drive down child poverty by 46% between 2020 and 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“We need to do as much as we can, for poor people and working people who are struggling,” Jayapal said. “And I think that the election results were really a call to us to do more, not less.”

