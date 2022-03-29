(Bloomberg) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren and almost two dozen other Democratic lawmakers are demanding that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas recuse himself from any cases involving 2020 election disputes or the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol after revelations his wife advocated actions to overturn the presidential election.

Warren, Representative Pramila Jayapal and members of the House and Senate judiciary committees also want Thomas and Chief Justice John Roberts to explain why Thomas didn’t recuse himself from a case involving access to former President Donald Trump’s White House records, in which Thomas was the lone vote against release of the documents.

“Justice Thomas’s participation in cases involving the 2020 election and the January 6th attack is exceedingly difficult to reconcile with federal ethics requirements,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Thomas and Roberts.

Thomas’s role is being questioned because of the activities of his wife, conservative activist Ginni Thomas. The Washington Post and CBS News reported last week that she had texted Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, multiple times, urging more be done to overturn Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss and repeating conspiracy theories about the vote. Meadows had turned over text messages to the committee before refusing further cooperation.

The House panel investigating last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is likely to seek an interview with Ginni Thomas, 65, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The Democratic lawmakers also alleged in their letter that Thomas had another possible ethics breach earlier, when he failed to disclose his wife’s income from work at the conservative Heritage Foundation between 2003 and 2007 -- a total of about $687,000. They called on Roberts to create binding, enforceable ethics rules for the Supreme Court.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York told reporters Tuesday, “It is deeply troubling that the wife of a Supreme Court justice appears to be intimately involved in peddling the big lie,” about the election.

“It is a serious issue that needs to be explored,” said Jeffries, adding that he hopes it will be explored by the judiciary committees.

Separately, two Democratic lawmakers, Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Representative Hank Johnson of Georgia are promoting their legislation, introduced last year, which would require the Judicial Conference of the U.S. to create a code of ethical conduct.

