(Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats released the text of their $3.5 trillion budget resolution Monday, with instructions for various committees that would allow them to bypass filibusters to expand the social safety net and raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations.

The budget blueprint, to be voted on this week in the Senate, will tee up a Democrat-only package as soon as September. All 50 senators who caucus with Democrats will have to unite behind it for it to prevail.

The blueprint itself is merely a framework, with committees set to write the details of the package later.

