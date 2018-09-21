(Bloomberg) -- Six Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee accused the U.S. Justice Department of stonewalling their effort to get records about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In papers filed in Washington federal court overnight Friday, the senators said the Justice Department made "unfulfilled promises" to work with them, but failed to produce a single document responsive to their Freedom of Information Act request made in August. The records are needed before a vote on whether Kavanaugh should be added to the high court, they said.

Led by Connecticut’s Richard Blumenthal, the lawmakers sued the National Archives and Records Administration and the Central Intelligence Agency on Sept. 17 for the records. The Justice Department was added in their pre-dawn filing. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington has scheduled a hearing for Friday afternoon.

