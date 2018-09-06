(Bloomberg) -- Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is being questioned for a second day Thursday by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee after a marathon session a day earlier. Here are the latest developments on President Donald Trump’s second high court choice, updated throughout the day:

Democrats Say They’ll Release Kavanaugh Papers (10:15 a.m.)

Democrats said they plan to release some now-confidential documents from Kavanaugh’s time in President George W. Bush’s White House, as the third day of the hearing began with a new round of partisan squabbling.

Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, said he plans to expose that "emails being withheld from the public have nothing to do with national security." Booker, who Wednesday pressed Kavanaugh on non-public emails discussing affirmative action and racial profiling, said he would be "knowingly violating the rules."

Almost 200,000 pages of White House documents are currently designated as "committee confidential," available to senators but not to the public. Democrats say that designation has previously been used only for much smaller batches of documents.

Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas called Booker’s plan "irresponsible and outrageous."

"No senator deserves to sit on this committee or be in the Senate, in my view, if they believe they can write the rules for themselves," Cornyn said.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa said he’s willing to release some of the documents on a case-by-case basis. He said he did so on a request by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota involving emails that discussed campaign finance law.

Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island said no Senate rule barred release of the documents.

Second-ranking Senate Democrat Dick Durbin of Illinois said to Booker, "I concur with what you are doing, and let’s jump into this pit together. If there is going to be some retribution against the senator from New Jersey, count me in."

What to Watch on Thursday:

Kavanaugh is undergoing additional questioning from committee members after more than 12 hours of questions on Thursday.

The hearing is expected to continue Friday with testimony from outside witnesses presented by committee Republicans and Democrats. The Judiciary Committee is likely to vote on confirmation Sept. 20, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is aiming for a full Senate vote before the court begins its new term Oct. 1.

Here’s What Happened on Wednesday:

Republican and Democratic members questioned Kavanaugh on issues including abortion, presidential powers and gun rights. Pressed by Democratic senators, he refused to say whether the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion was correctly decided. He said the 1974 ruling that required President Richard Nixon to turn over secret White House tape recordings was one of the court’s best moments.

Protesters repeatedly interrupted the hearing by shouting messages opposing Kavanaugh. Capitol police said they arrested 73 people in the hearing room or other parts of Senate office buildings, after arresting 70 a day earlier.

