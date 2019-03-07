Democrats Settle for Anti-Hate Resolution After Furor Over Omar

(Bloomberg) -- House leaders are pushing to vote Thursday on a measure opposing hate after party lawmakers fought over an earlier proposal to condemn anti-Semitism amid a controversy over remarks by first-year Democrat Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Majority leader Steny Hoyer told House Democrats Thursday morning a resolution would get a House vote later in the day, said Katie Grant, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Democrat. Wording of the measure will be released soon, she said.

