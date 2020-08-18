(Bloomberg) -- The second night of the Democratic National Convention opens Tuesday with a collage of 17 keynoters, each given just enough time to voice support for Joe Biden before a virtual roll call of states will make his presidential nomination official.

Rather than the traditional convention keynote that can fuel one star’s rise -- then-Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton had the keynote in 1988 and speaks again Tuesday as a former two-term president -- Biden’s team chose an array of Democrats to share the coveted duty on Tuesday. All reflect his center-left philosophy.

The speakers include Representatives Colin Allred of Texas and Representative Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, both political moderates who flipped Republican seats after Donald Trump was elected president. Others were Biden supporters during the Democratic primary season: South Carolina State Senator Marlon Kimpson, Nevada State Senator Yvanna Cancela and Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta.

The highest-profile figure among the keynoters will be Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost her 2018 bid for governor in Georgia, which would have made her the first Black woman to lead a Southern state. Abrams didn’t endorse a presidential candidate during the primaries, but Biden considered her as a running mate, and the two share a pragmatic approach to politics.

Alexandria Ocasico-Cortez of New York, a star of the party’s progressive wing, also will get to speak -- but only for about a minute, a limit her supporters have complained about. Trump is portraying Biden as a captive of what he calls the party’s “Radical Leftists.”

The theme for the second night of the virtual convention is “Leadership Matters,” with speeches by former presidents Jimmy Carter and Clinton -- his legendary verbosity constricted through a prerecorded address -- and John Kerry, the former secretary of state and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee. It will feature live and pre-recorded presentations with segments on health care and national security.

Jill Biden

Jill Biden, the candidate’s wife, will speak from the classroom at Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware, where she taught English in the early 1990s. She’ll recall those who said it would be “insane” for her to continue teaching at a community college in Washington’s Virginia suburbs while her husband served as Obama’s vice president.

“I said, ‘I know I can do both jobs,’” Biden says in a preview shown Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Democrats will repurpose the traditional roll call Tuesday night from the traditional drill of delegates calling out the votes for “the great state” they represent. Instead, there will be a virtual televised tour across 57 states and territories. The Biden campaign said it will show a mix of live and prerecorded segments over 30 minutes with speakers at businesses, inside homes and in front of landmarks.

Delaware’s Honor

A tradition that won’t change: The nominee’s home state -- Delaware for Biden -- will pass in the alphabetical roll call and then return to put him over the top with the 1,991 delegate votes needed.

On Wednesday, the party will hear from Biden’s vice presidential choice, Senator Kamala Harris. On Thursday, Biden will close the convention by delivering his acceptance speech.

