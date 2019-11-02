(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic National Committee accused three Republican-run states of favoring GOP candidates by listing their names first on the ballot, and filed lawsuits against those states on Friday.

Laws in Arizona, Georgia and Texas require the Republican candidate for president to be listed first in most or all precincts. Many other states require election officials to rotate the order from place to eliminate what’s called “position bias.”

The lawsuits, filed in federal courts in Phoenix, Austin and Atlanta on behalf of Democratic voters in those states, says that the ballot position laws give Republicans an “unfair, arbitrary, and artificial electoral advantage to Republican Party candidates.”

Representatives for the three secretaries of state named in the lawsuits did not return telephone calls or did not immediately comment.

