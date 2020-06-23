(Bloomberg) -- Democrats will block a Republican policing reform bill in the Senate, saying it falls far short of what is needed to enforce accountability for state and local departments in dealing with racial disparities, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.

He called the GOP proposal “deeply, fundamentally and irrevocably flawed.” He accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of putting forward a partisan bill in an attempt to avoid bipartisan negotiations that could lead to more comprehensive changes.

“It’s clear the Republican bill as-is will not get 60 votes,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “The Republican majority has given the Senate a bad bill.”

Both parties are under significant pressure to act after a wave of political protests following George Floyd’s May 25 death while under restraint by Minneapolis police. Democrats are calculating that they have more leverage on the issue to push for sweeping changes.

