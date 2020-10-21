(Bloomberg) -- Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee will boycott Thursday’s vote to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate, according to a Democratic aide.

The move won’t prevent Republicans, who have a 12-10 majority on the panel, from moving ahead. But it highlights the intense partisan division in the Senate over Barrett’s nomination.

Barrett is President Donald Trump’s third high court pick and Republicans aim to confirm her in the full Senate Monday. The confirmation is proceeding over Democratic objections to what they say is a rushed process and their concerns about her potential impact on rulings including those related to the Affordable Care Act, civil rights, abortion and lawsuits that might erupt from the 2020 elections.

