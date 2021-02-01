(Bloomberg) -- Top House Democrats are considering a move to strip controversial GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of her two committee assignments as they ramp up pressure on Republican leaders to take action over her past incendiary remarks and social media posts.

The Rules Committee on Wednesday will consider a resolution that would remove the Georgia freshman from the Budget and Education and Labor committees, to which she was assigned last week. That would allow the measure to go to a floor vote later this week.

“It is my hope and expectation that Republicans will do the right thing and hold Representative Greene accountable, and we will not need to consider this resolution. But we are prepared to do so if necessary,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement Monday.

Hoyer has spoken to House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy about the GOP taking its own action again Greene, according to two people familiar with the matter.

McCarthy plans to have a conversation with Greene this week, according to a person briefed on this plans.

Greene’s support for QAnon conspiracies was known before her November election to the House. But outrage has mushroomed after her recently disclosed history of social media posts, including endorsing violence against Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats, and suggesting mass school shootings were staged.

Republicans removed former GOP House member Steve King of Iowa from his committee assignment for comments that were taken as supportive of white supremacy.

Asked for a response to the move by Democrats, Greene said accused Democrats and journalists of working against conservative Republicans and targeting her as “a threat to their goal of Socialism.”

“They are coming after me because, like President Trump, I will always defend America First values,” Greene said in a statement.

