(Bloomberg) -- House and Senate Democrats plan to release a broad police reform bill on Monday, hoping to turn the energy of the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests into concrete legal changes that could make it easier to prosecute police misconduct, a Democratic aide said Sunday.

A draft version of the Justice in Policing Act would curtail the doctrine of “qualified immunity” for police activity, opening the door to more criminal prosecution and civil lawsuits. The threshold for defining police misconduct would drop from “willfully” violating constitutional rights to doing so with knowing or reckless disregard.

For civil lawsuits, the bill would weaken the qualified immunity that broadly shields police officers from being liable for damages for rights violations.

The Congressional Black Caucus has called for a vote this month on the bill. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has urged the Senate to vote on policing legislation before leaving Washington for a two-week recess on July 3.

The bill would ban choke-holds like the one used by police in the Minneapolis death of George Floyd last month, as well as no-knock warrants such as the one that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March.

Lynching would become a federal crime for the first time under the bill. A national registry of police violations would be created, and federal officers would be required to wear body cameras.

Funding Limits

The bill would also place new limits on federal funding for local and state police, requiring bias training and the use of de-escalation tactics in order for grants to be approved. The bill would curtail the transfer of military weaponry to state and local police.

Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Karen Bass of California and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York are sponsoring the bill in the House. Senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California are the leaders of the effort in the Senate.

The bill has the backing of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other top Democrats, who will appear at a news conference Monday morning when the bill is expected to be released.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t ruled out Republican backing for some type of legislation, although the GOP has resisted some proposals in the past.

“It’s something we need to take a look at,” McConnell said last week. “There may be a role for Congress to play in this as well. We’ll be talking to our colleagues about what, if anything, is appropriate to do.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.