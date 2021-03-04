(Bloomberg) -- Senate Democrats agreed to a raft of tweaks to the version of the pandemic-relief bill passed by the House last week, in a prelude to the upper chamber’s debate and voting on President Joe Biden’s first signature piece of legislation.

The Senate is expected to begin debate as soon as Thursday, with Republicans planning to use delaying tactics and amendment proposals to showcase their opposition to the $1.9 trillion bill, which they say is too big.

Democratic Congressional leaders have pledged to get final passage of the aid bill by March 14, when supplementary unemployment benefits expire.

Democrats Tweak Aid Bill Before Senate Debate (2:26 p.m.)

Senate Democrats were working until the last minute making numerous changes to the House version of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, with a new version expected to be released in the coming hours ahead of a vote to open debate on the legislation.

Among the changes are $510 million for emergency food and shelter disaster assistance, $8.5 billion for rural hospitals, an increase of $200 million for Amtrak and $750 million for the Economic Development Administration to help sectors like tourism that have been hard hit in the pandemic. Funding for public broadcasting and the Federal Trade Commission are also increased.

The new version of the bill has more explicit directions for the allocation of the $350 billion in state and local funding and has $10 billion for critical infrastructure such as broadband Internet.

Maine Senator Angus King was among those pushing for changes, one of which will dedicate 40% of the state and local funds to localities.

“I wanted to be sure localities had an iron-clad share of the state and local funding,” King said. He said the bill is “getting close to where I’m comfortable.”

The most recent version will also expand the Employee Retention Tax Credit to new start-up companies, provide 100% of health insurance premiums for recently laid-off workers, and make temporary student loan relief during the pandemic tax-free.

The changes are being made to ensure all 50 Democrats are in agreement. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can’t afford to lose a single vote. --Erik Wasson and Laura Litvan

