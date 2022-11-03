(Bloomberg) -- Abortion ballot measures in several US states this election cycle are not only giving Democrats the chance to cement reproductive rights into state law, they’re also driving turnout in close House races.

Four states are putting abortion rights straight to voters: Michigan, California, Vermont and Kentucky. While midterm elections tend to have lower-than-average turnout, Democrats are hoping that the hot-button issue will bring people to the polls as the party’s prospects for keeping control of Congress are fading a week before the Nov. 8 election.

Six House races in Michigan and California have candidates within 5 percentage points of each other in polls, and three are within the margin of error, according to political website FiveThirtyEight.com.

“When you have a race that’s tight, anything can change it,” said David Winston, a Republican strategist and pollster. “In states like Michigan, it’s different because it’s on the ballot.”

Democratic candidates are sounding the alarm on the future of reproductive rights, warning about nationwide abortion bans and restrictions on contraceptives, in hopes of blunting Republican gains. Though anything from a sizable GOP majority to a bare Democratic one remain possible next week, Republicans are likely to win the House as concerns about the economy, inflation and crime outweigh voter angst about abortion rights.

In Michigan and California, voters favor approval of the referendum on abortion rights by 60%, according to local polls. A University of New Hampshire survey shows 75% support for the measure in Vermont.

In Kentucky, if the referendum passes, residents won’t have a right to an abortion. If it fails as a similar measure in Kansas did in August, then lawsuits over post-Roe v. Wade abortion bans in the state will continue. A Kentucky survey by Public Policy Polling in late October found that 59% said abortion should be legal.

Michigan Races

In Michigan, tight races are shaping up to be abortion versus the economy. Voters say inflation is their greatest concern overall, but the No. 1 issue bringing people out to vote in the governor’s race in the state is abortion, said Bernie Porn, president of polling firm EPIC-MRA.

It’s also a key issue in a tight race for the West Michigan congressional seat being vacated by Peter Meijer, who lost in the primary to John Gibbs, who had the backing of former President Donald Trump. In that race, Democrat Hillary Scholten has pushed her position in favor of legal abortion, to counter Gibbs’s view that there should be a ban with no exceptions.

Scholten says Gibbs would roll back rights for women and that he doesn’t support legal contraception. When asked by Bloomberg during an interview in July, Gibbs declined to say that he believes contraception should remain legal. “The real problem,” he said, “is promiscuity.”

“Roe v. Wade is gone,” Scholten said in an interview. “We’re not only fighting to get it back, but fighting wherever the extremist on the right wants to take us.”

Because of the state’s redistricting, an area that once leaned slightly Republican is now about half Democrat. That has given Scholten a chance to win a congressional seat that she lost to Meijer by 6.2 percentage points in 2020. She leads Gibbs by 1.3 points, according to FiveThirtyEight.

To support Scholten and other candidates, the Michigan Democratic Party in September launched a series of digital and television ads calling out 20 GOP candidates who favor a no-exception abortion ban.

Gibbs doesn’t think the ploy will work. Despite a majority of Michigan voters supporting legal abortion, opponents may also be energized, he said. Most voters are more worried about the economy, and soaring food and energy prices, he said.

“The kitchen table issues,” Gibbs said. “Do I have enough money to buy groceries, do I have enough money to by my kid a backpack?”

California Races

Three California races are also tight, with Democrats polling neck and neck with incumbent Republicans. David Valadao and Mike Garcia are in tight races with Democratic challengers. The third seat in Northern California’s 13th District also polls within 3 percentage points.

Christy Smith, who is running against Garcia in the 27th District near Los Angeles, has run three different ads talking about her position in favor of abortion rights. The ads have young women saying, “Mike Garcia doesn’t believe in choice,” and another saying, “he proposed a nationwide ban on abortions.”

Garcia’s campaign website doesn’t mention abortion, but he was one of 166 co-sponsors for the failed “Life at Conception Act,” which would have guaranteed right to life starting at conception. His campaign didn’t return a call seeking comment.

“There is no more personal choice than how many kids you have and when you have them,” Smith said. “I think this issue will turn out a lot more people than Republicans think.”

The House Majority PAC, which is working to elect Democrats, released a Spanish-language ad calling Valadao’s track record on abortion the “worst.” The Republican incumbent has co-sponsored legislation that would ban abortions at any stage of pregnancy.

California Democrat Rudy Salas, who is challenging Valadao in the 22nd District in the San Joaquin Valley, has repeatedly highlighted the incumbent’s anti-abortion stance in campaign ads.

“I believe women should have the freedom to make their own health-care decisions with their doctor and within their faith. David Valadao does not,” Salas wrote in a September tweet supporting one of his ads.

Way down the ballot, in Michigan’s political bellwether Macomb County, Julie Matuzak is running for trustee of Clinton Township. The position is more about making sure the roads are fixed and has nothing to do with regulating reproductive rights, Matusak said. Yet, she sent out campaign literature to Democratic voters explaining that she’s pro-choice.

“You need to make sure voters turn out,” Matusak said.

