(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats want “every debit card swipe” in an overly broad pursuit of Donald Trump’s financial records meant to harass the president rather than fulfill their oversight duties, a lawyer for Trump told a federal appeals panel.

Trump’s lawyers are in court Friday trying to block Democrats’ access to records from Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp. -- a battle in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has much at stake, as she pursues a litigation-first strategy to put off a politically explosive decision on whether to try to impeach the president.

