(Bloomberg) -- Democratic candidates aren’t necessarily all on board with the tactics being used to oppose President Donald Trump and other Republicans, amid criticism they’re guilty of turning up the heat -- rather than helping to cool it -- following mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Democrats shouldn’t “play into” Trump’s strategy “to divide the country so he can win,” Michael Bennet, a Colorado senator seeking the 2020 presidential nomination, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “We have to unify this country.”

Several Democratic 2020 hopefuls have tied Trump’s rhetoric to violent behavior, with Beto O’Rourke saying the president bears responsibility for the El Paso massacre by encouraging “open racism” and Joe Biden saying Trump “has fanned the flames of white supremacy.”

Last week, as protesters gathered outside the Louisville, Kentucky, home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one was caught on video saying someone should “just stab” the Republican. Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas, whose twin brother Julian Castro is running for president, tweeted the names and businesses of 44 San Antonio donors who have contributed to Trump’s campaign. Such information is publicly available, but the list was criticized for potentially endangering the donors.

Asked on “Face the Nation” if Castro’s tweet was helpful or dangerous, presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York senator, replied: “Those are his choices, not mine.”

And candidate Tim Ryan, an Ohio congressman, said he didn’t support the protests outside McConnell’s home. “There’s no place for that in the United States of America. You keep it civil. You keep it in the public discourse,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I do not condone it, and I think we do need to lower the temperature.”

